Drake Hilariously Calls Out His Dad For Having A Massive Tattoo Of His Face!

Drake has called out his dad on Instagram for having a giant tattoo of his face on his arm!

Drake's father, Dennis Graham, got the rapper's face tattooed on his upper arm back in 2017.

Tagging his dad in the photo, Drake wrote, "I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂😂😂"

Graham responded in the comments with, "Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me. I love you and miss you."

This is hilarious and wholesome af, we've gotta love it!

