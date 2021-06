She took out the crown as the first-ever Drag Race Down Under Super Star and now Kita Mean has dropped her self-titled debut single and we are OBSESSED!

The song is a slow rock tune with a dash of emo realness and we are here for it.

You can get your hands on 'Kita Mean' on iTunes now.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!