Drag Race Stars Set To Teach Drag Makeup Masterclass On Tour

They were fan favourites on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and now Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera are set to take their makeup bags (and skills) on a whirlwind tour to all the nooks and crannies of our country.

The pair caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to reveal they're not just doing a show on tour, but are also offering makeup masterclasses in selected locations in partnership with NYX Professional Makeup!

Hear more about it below!

Grab your tickets for the tour and the makeup masterclass here.

Full show and makeup class dates below:

As Seen on TV

May 27th - Launceston, TAS - Earl Arts Centre

June 1st - Bendigo, VIC- Piano Bar Bendigo

June 2nd - Geelong, VIC - Piano Bar Geelong

June 7th - Ballarat, VIC - Piano Bar Ballarat

June 9th - Colac, VIC - Piano Bar Colac

June 15th - Newcastle, NSW - Newcastle Playhouse

June 16th - Wollongong, NSW - IPAC Wollongong

June 17th - Sydney, NSW - Universal

June 24th - Cairns, QLD - Cazalys

June 29th - Port Macquarie, NSW - Glasshouse

July 1st - Hobart, TAS - The Grand Poobah

July 3rd - Hamilton, VIC - Hamilton PAC

July 7th - Albury, NSW - Albury Entertainment Centre

July 8th - Canberra, ACT - The Playhouse

July 9th - Melbourne, VIC - Chapel off Chapel

July 13th - Brisbane, QLD - The Tivoli

July 14th - Alice Springs, NT – Totem Theatre

July 15th - Adelaide, SA - Mary’s Poppin

July 18th - Perth, WA – The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale



Backstage Beauty School

June 3rd – Melbourne, VIC – Cork & Chroma (Smith St)

June 15th - Newcastle, NSW – Newcastle Playhouse

June 16th - Wollongong, NSW - TBC

June 17th - Sydney, NSW – Universal Sydney

June 24th - Cairns, QLD – Cazalys

June 29th - Port Macquarie, NSW - Glasshouse

July 1st - Hobart, TAS – The Grand Poobah

July 3rd - Hamilton, VIC – Hamilton PAC

July 7th - Albury, NSW - TBC

July 8th - Canberra, ACT – Gorman House Arts Centre

July 13th - Brisbane, QLD – Cork & Chroma (Little Stanley St)

July 15th - Adelaide, SA – Mary’s Poppin

July 16th - Perth, WA - TBC

