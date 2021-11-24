Drag Race Stars Set To Teach Drag Makeup Masterclass On Tour
Yas kween!
They were fan favourites on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and now Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera are set to take their makeup bags (and skills) on a whirlwind tour to all the nooks and crannies of our country.
The pair caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to reveal they're not just doing a show on tour, but are also offering makeup masterclasses in selected locations in partnership with NYX Professional Makeup!
Hear more about it below!
Grab your tickets for the tour and the makeup masterclass here.
Full show and makeup class dates below:
As Seen on TV
May 27th - Launceston, TAS - Earl Arts Centre
June 1st - Bendigo, VIC- Piano Bar Bendigo
June 2nd - Geelong, VIC - Piano Bar Geelong
June 7th - Ballarat, VIC - Piano Bar Ballarat
June 9th - Colac, VIC - Piano Bar Colac
June 15th - Newcastle, NSW - Newcastle Playhouse
June 16th - Wollongong, NSW - IPAC Wollongong
June 17th - Sydney, NSW - Universal
June 24th - Cairns, QLD - Cazalys
June 29th - Port Macquarie, NSW - Glasshouse
July 1st - Hobart, TAS - The Grand Poobah
July 3rd - Hamilton, VIC - Hamilton PAC
July 7th - Albury, NSW - Albury Entertainment Centre
July 8th - Canberra, ACT - The Playhouse
July 9th - Melbourne, VIC - Chapel off Chapel
July 13th - Brisbane, QLD - The Tivoli
July 14th - Alice Springs, NT – Totem Theatre
July 15th - Adelaide, SA - Mary’s Poppin
July 18th - Perth, WA – The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale
Backstage Beauty School
June 3rd – Melbourne, VIC – Cork & Chroma (Smith St)
June 15th - Newcastle, NSW – Newcastle Playhouse
June 16th - Wollongong, NSW - TBC
June 17th - Sydney, NSW – Universal Sydney
June 24th - Cairns, QLD – Cazalys
June 29th - Port Macquarie, NSW - Glasshouse
July 1st - Hobart, TAS – The Grand Poobah
July 3rd - Hamilton, VIC – Hamilton PAC
July 7th - Albury, NSW - TBC
July 8th - Canberra, ACT – Gorman House Arts Centre
July 13th - Brisbane, QLD – Cork & Chroma (Little Stanley St)
July 15th - Adelaide, SA – Mary’s Poppin
July 16th - Perth, WA - TBC
