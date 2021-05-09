Drag Race Star Art Simone Explains Shock Show Exit

Melbourne Drag Queen Art Simone was the favourite to take out the crown on the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, so fans were gooped and gagged when she was eliminated from the show over the weekend.

Art caught up with Justin Hill on Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast to explain her Snatch Game, becoming Bindi Irwin PLUS her back up costume she refused to use...

What an episode!

