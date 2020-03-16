Dr Katrina Warren Explains How To Care For Your Pets During COVID-19 Isolation

Leaders and health authorities around the world are encouraging citizens now more than ever before to stay home and take care of their health.

So what about our pets? Are they as susceptible to catching Coronavirus as we are? Can we still take them for walks? How cautious should we be of ourselves when caring for our furry babies?

This morning, Dr Katrina Warren answered all our questions!

Take a listen:

