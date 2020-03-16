Dr Karl Explains How COVID-19 Could Impact Australians Over The Next Year

There are many questions circling around what the future looks like in regards to Coronavirus.

Leading Australian scientist, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki spoke to Adelaide's Bec & Cosi who revealed that if the virus isn't properly managed in Australia, we could potentially see anywhere between 50,000 to 250,000 Australian deaths.

Tune in below to find how you can help do your part with coronavirus protection and management:

