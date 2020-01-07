Dr Joe McGirr, NSW Health, Local Land Services, and a Donation Drive

Today's Bushfire Information

Article heading image for Dr Joe McGirr, NSW Health, Local Land Services, and a Donation Drive

There's been a lot of information coming out over the last few days around the bush fires that have impacted the Riverina.

The following people have given us information on the fires and you can hear below what they had to say.

  • Dr Joe McGirr, Member for Wagga
  • Tony Burns, Senior Environmental Health Officer with NSW Health about the smoke and water alerts
  • Ray Willis, Acting General Manager with Riverina Local Land Services about livestock assistance
  • Will Mitchell, Account Manager with Southern Cross Austereo about a donation drive

Dr Joe McGirr - Member for Wagga

 

Tony Burns - Senior Environmental Health Officer with NSW Health

 

Ray Willis - Acting General Manager with Riverina Local Land Services

 

Will Mitchell - Account Manager with Southern Cross Austereo

 

 

 

7 January 2020

Australian Bushfires
Donate
Riverina
Smoke
Listen Live!
Australian Bushfires
Donate
Riverina
Smoke
Australian Bushfires
Donate
Riverina
Smoke
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs