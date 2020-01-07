Dr Joe McGirr, NSW Health, Local Land Services, and a Donation Drive

There's been a lot of information coming out over the last few days around the bush fires that have impacted the Riverina.

The following people have given us information on the fires and you can hear below what they had to say.

Dr Joe McGirr, Member for Wagga

Tony Burns, Senior Environmental Health Officer with NSW Health about the smoke and water alerts

Senior Environmental Health Officer with NSW Health about the smoke and water alerts Ray Willis, Acting General Manager with Riverina Local Land Services about livestock assistance

Will Mitchell, Account Manager with Southern Cross Austereo about a donation drive

