Dr. Dre's Family Suspect He May Have Been Poisoned

In a plot twist worthy of a reality TV show, there are suspicions that ba-jillioniare and music legend Dr. Dre may have been poisoned.

The icon is still in intensive care recovering a week after being hospitalised for a suspected brain aneurysm, but now his family have spoken out about what happened.

MTO news are reporting they spoke to a family member of Dre's who said people were jealous of him and that he may have been poisoned with rat poison.

The family member told MTO News, "[Dre] is very healthy, he works out multiple times a week, goes to the doctor and stays on top of everything. Something is definitely off about this [incident.]"

They report that when someone ingests rat poison (unknowingly) or smells it, they can suffer symptoms that appear to be an aneurysm or a stroke.

This is wild.

All we can hope is he makes a full recovery!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!