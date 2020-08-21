Dr David Durheim Breaks Down The Coronavirus Vaccine Progress In 6 Minutes

Everything you need to know!

Before the Coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic, scientists from all around the world were already hard at work developing a vaccine.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Nick, Jess & Ducko spoke with Dr David Durheim; a medical professor who currently sits on an international panel, providing advice to the World Health Organisation on COVID vaccines.

Dr Durheim answered all our questions about how development is travelling in creating a vaccine, the likelihood of when it will be ready for the public, how long antibodies may last, and more!

Take a listen:

Hit News Team

21 August 2020

Article by:

Hit News Team

Coronavirus
Nick Jess and Ducko
Listen Live!
