Double Demerit Points Could Run Over WA’s Five-Day Long Weekend

West Australian drivers could be facing five days of double demerit points next week.

The likely move follows the announcement from the Federal Government on Sunday that a National Day of Mourning will be held next Thursday to celebrate the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The extra public holiday to mark the monarch's passing on September 22, means WA's double demerit system could run right through until midnight on the Queen’s Birthday holiday on Monday, September 26.

Although a decision has not yet been reached, Police Commissioner Col Blanch said it was likely to be included.

“We most likely will bring it in but I want to get the message out to the community to let them know that’s happening,” he told 6PR on Wednesday morning.

“The reason I’m not confident on it is we don’t usually plan for unplanned public holidays,” he said.

The following offences are subject to Double Demerits:

Speeding

Drink or drug driving

Failing to wear a seatbelt and child restraint

Running a red light

Illegal use of a mobile phone while driving

Drive a motor vehicle fitted with a device designed to evade detection by a speed camera

Drive a motor vehicle in a manner to evade detection by a speed camera

The aim of the initiative is to encourage safe driving on long weekends and public holidays.

