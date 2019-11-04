Donate To The Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive At Hit Emerald!

It's that time of year where we band together to make a difference for those in the community who are doing it tough coming into Christmas.

Emerald’s H.O.G 21st Annual Toy Run with The Salvation Army is being held Saturday, November 9. The Salvation Army are asking for donations of toys for local kids in the community. Monetary donations are accepted too.

Hit Emerald have volunteered to be a drop-off point for the toy drive - we encourage you to drop off your donations to our office at 21 Esmond Street, which we will forward on to The Salvation Army.

Here are some guidelines on gift-giving for The Salvation Army:

Please only donate new items. Sadly, the gift you donate may be the only present someone receives this Christmas. We know Christmas isn’t only about receiving gifts, but this is one way we can help families feel special. Your nearest Family Store or Salvos Store will gladly receive your good quality preloved gifts.

• We gratefully accept gift vouchers. They are ideal gifts for teenagers – and we are always short of gifts for teenagers – and also give a parent who is struggling the joy of purchasing a gift for their child’s unique personality and interests.

• Please consider older age groups when donating gifts. Every year we are overwhelmed with gifts for younger children but always run out of gifts for teenagers and parents.

• Please do not wrap gifts. This allows parents the dignity of choosing gifts for their child from among the donations and also gives them the special experience of wrapping gifts for their child. Feel free to include some wrapping paper or a gift bag for parents to use.

With gift vouchers, consider the following stores:

iTunes

Netflix

K-Mart or Big W or Target

JB HI-FI

Rebel

Myer or David Jones

Event Cinemas or Hoyts

Dymocks

Supermarket gift cards

Groceries

Where appropriate please ensure items have long expiry dates and are non-perishable.

Supermarket Gift Vouchers make a great addition to food hampers, allowing the recipient to purchase fresh fruit, vegetables and meat at Christmas.

Think Christmas: people will be receiving these hampers as gifts. Buy brand-name products where possible, and include some special items to help people celebrate on Christmas Day.

Pack your groceries into a washing basket, reusable shopping bag or laundry bucket that can be reused by the recipient.

Consider providing choices that suit families with young children, people with allergies, the elderly or newcomers to Australia.

For more information on The Salvation Army & to donate, head to their website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/

