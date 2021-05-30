Donate to Greater Shepparton Foundation’s End Of Financial Year Winter Appeal

IMAGE Supplied: Jacob from Bay Leaf cooking for the Food Link meals program during the COVID-19 crisis last year. Food Link donated nearly 10,000 meals to local people struggling with where to get their next meal.

The Greater Shepparton Foundation (GSF) End Of Financial Year (EOFY) Winter Appeal launches this Tuesday, June 1, providing you a date to make a difference and to help us tackle these alarming local issues.

Click HERE to make your donation.

All money raised as part of the EOFY Winter Appeal will be reinvested back into the local community enabling the Foundation to continue its important work. Last year during COVID, GSF saw unprecedented generosity raising more than $40,000. Some of this money made sure the Food Link program kept feeding people struggling to put food on the table and it also helped to clothe and keep warm many children in families that were doing it tough.

Winter is a time when issues such as food insecurity, rough sleeping, and keeping children of struggling families clothed and warm, are amplified and we are motivated to want to make a difference where we can.

Community-led organisations who looked after struggling families and others through winter last year were grateful for the Food Link meals for their clients.

Having seen firsthand the additional stress that our cold winter months have on many in our community already finding it tough, GSF CEO, Cheryl Hammer said, “It is so important that we provide resources to support those in need. We encounter many stories about how people are struggling but seeing it firsthand can be very confronting.

GSF’s focus is to support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community. Our community is proud, resilient and innovative however data is revealing pockets of entrenched disadvantage throughout our region.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to GSF’s Winter Appeal to ensure they can keep supporting those who need a hand up, you can visit the ‘Donate’ page on the GSF website www.greatershepparton.foundation and use the reference ‘EOFY Winter Appeal’ when you make your donation.