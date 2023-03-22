Donald Trump’s Impending Arrest: The Story Behind The Publicity Stunt

Donald Trump is back in the spotlight again after announcing he will be arrested based on charges stemming from a 2016 investigation into a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This hush money payment was made in 2016 on Mr Trump’s behalf to allegedly keep Ms Daniels from revealing his past affair before the presidential run.

Elon Musk reacted by saying that if Mr Trump is arrested, then he ‘will be re-elected in a landslide.’

Yet, no arrest has actually happened, but it has got the world talking about Mr Trump again. So, are we all falling victim to the Trump hype machine? What is the reality?

Click the link below to listen the full episode:

On today’s Briefing, we speak to David Smith, from the US Studies Centre at Sydney University, to find out more about the Stormy Daniels case.

There is a very good chance that he will be indicted, which means charges will be laid against him, and he will be required to appear in court,” Mr Smith said. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be arrested, that is actually taken into detention by officials,” he added.

Mr Smith said Mr Trump would be required to be fingerprinted and have a mugshot taken, but he also mentioned that Mr Trump could make some deals with the district attorney to avoid this.

That hush money was not itself a crime, it was the fact that it was put into the books of the Trump’s organisation as a legal expense, and that is the basis of the potential crime.”

Download the free LiSTNR app for more episodes of The Briefing.