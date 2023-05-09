Donald Trump Found Liable Of Sexual Assault, Defamation, Awards Million In Damages

A New York jury has found former US President Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing and defaming advice columnist E Jean Carroll.

The nine jurors determined following a two-week civil trial that Trump did not rape Ms Carroll, but it was more than likely than not he sexually abused her in a department store dressing room in 1996.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It was also found Trump defamed Ms Carroll in comments he made denying the allegations, which were first made public in 2019.

As it was a civil and not criminal case, the only sanction Trump will face is financial – in which he has been ordered to pay Ms Carroll $5 million.

Trump has always denied the allegations, saying he never crossed paths with Ms Carroll at the store, calling her a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story”.

He did not testify in court, nor did he attend the civil case in person. Trump did record a deposition under oath and again accused Ms Carroll of making up the allegations for public and political reasons.

In the video, Trump said the case was “the most ridiculous, disgusting story,” with his lawyers further arguing there were inconsistencies in Ms Carroll’s story and she did not behave like a rape victim at the time of the incident or in subsequent years.

Ms Carroll said the incident left her feeling “ashamed” and unable to form romantic relationships.

Her lawyers added it took more than 20 years to make the incident public as she was “frightened” of Trump.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.