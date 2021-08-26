Don't Throw Out Your Footy Boots, A Local Campaign Needs Them

Our North Queensland Toyota Cowboys are campaigning for all youth to have access to footy boots with their 'Boots for the Bush' donation drive.

The campaign has been running since 2013, seeing youth Palm Island, Cape York Peninsula, Papua New Guinea and Doomadgee receiving pre-loved boots that are in good enough condition for another life.



How you can help:

Check if the football boots you'd like to donate are in good condition. Donate them by dropping them in the donation bin. Watch for news about how your boots are put to good use!

Donate at:

Elders Townsville, 29 Bolam Street, Garbutt

Cowboys Team Shop, Flinders Street, Townsville

Cowboys HQ Reception, Hutchinson Builders Centre, City

Full details can be found on the Cowboys website now.







DR LURVE HAS BEEN REHABING RELATIONSHIPS ALL WEEK ON HIT 103.1!











