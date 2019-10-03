Don't Speak, Carly Rae Jepsen Has Released A No Doubt Cover

You think of No Doubt and you think of pencil thin eyebrows, a slick blonde pony tail and Gwen Stefani's signature vocals. Well, now Carly Rae Jepsen of 'Call Me Maybe' fame has covered one of the bands biggest hits.

Recorded at the Spotify studios in NYC, Carly has released her own version of 'Don't Speak' and we are loving it.

Carly is hitting Australia in November playing SandTunes festival alongside Travis Scott, as well as sideshows in Melbourne and Sydney. You can get your tickets here.

