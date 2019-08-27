Don't Miss The Mirboo North Market This Month!

So many stalls!

27 August 2019

Gather the family and head to the Mirboo North Country Market!

The market runs on the last Saturday of every month (except December) and they have a huge variety of stallholders, including plants, food, bric a brac, chooks, art, local veggies and honey, craft and more!

You can expect to see 60-80 stalls showcasing new and used goodies and fresh produce.

The markets are held from 8am-1pm on the grounds of Baromi Park and indoors and the old grain store.

There will be a BBQ, playground for the kids to enjoy and toilet facilities nearby. Entry is FREE!

Last Saturday of each month.
Time: 8am-1pm
Location: Baromi Park, 49 Ridgway, Mirboo North.

