Don't Freak Out, But Now There's A Plant Nursery At Elliot Springs

Crazy plant ladies can sniff out a plant sale or nursery miles away, so we're stoked to lead you down a leafy path.

Just last week Elliot Springs made an announcement on the community's Facebook page which was met with lots of excitement.

The 'Elliot Springs Nursery' is set to cater for plant lovers with a range of palms, natives, and other garden goodies that will pair well with the unique North Queensland climate.

Guys, there's even a gift shop! *jumps into car*

You can calm your plant cravings at 49 Vista Place, Julago from 10am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

