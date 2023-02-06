Dominic Perrottet Reveals Five-Year Pokies Machines Plans

Pubs and Clubs across New South Wales will have five years to introduce cashless gaming systems across all pokies machines under the State Government’s new plan set to be introduced today.

Premier Dominic Perrottet secured support for the reform package at a Sunday cabinet meeting following months of debate and pushback from some of the Coalition members.

An independent taskforce will oversee the transition from 2004 to 2008, with assistance for regional pubs and clubs set to feel a revenue loss due to the changes.

The announcement comes as Mr Perrottet responds to a shocking NSW Crime Commission report which found billions of dollars of dirty money was cycling through machines.

“That transition will be difficult, but I’ve committed completely with industry that I’ll work very closely to get that done,” Mr Perrottet said at a press conference on Monday.

“A sign of any great society is how it looks after its most vulnerable people.”

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich said cleaning up the state’s shocking gambling situation should be a priority for all parties.

“Now is the moment. NSW is going towards cashless gaming to stamp out money laundering and cashless gaming harm,” Mr Greenwich said.

“I am looking forward to the full release from the government and hope the opposition will join this multi-partisan push for reform.”

The state’s opposition has agreed to the trial of cashless systems across several venues if re-elected but stopped short of supporting a universal rollout.

