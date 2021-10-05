Dominic Perrottet is the new NSW Premier

Dominic Perrottet will become the 46th Premier of New South Wales.

The 39-year-old was elected as NSW Liberal Leader during a vote to replace Gladys Berejiklian.

Mr Perottet has won 39 votes to 5 against Rob Stokes who was the only other minister to put his hand up for the top job.

Stuart Ayres has been elected as Liberal Party Deputy.

Meanwhile, The NSW Nationals MPs will meet tomorrow to vote on who will take over the reins from Monaro MP John Barilaro.

His replacement will take on the role of Deputy NSW Premier.

