Dominic Perrottet Commits To More Holocaust Education Following Nazi Costume Revelation

Premier Dominic Perrottet said he hopes good can come from his mistake in wearing a Nazi costume to his 21st birthday and more education is provided to young people able the holocaust.

Yesterday, holding back tears during a press conference, Mr Perrottet confessed to the revelations himself after he received a phone call from a cabinet colleague who mentioned it earlier this week.

The premier faced media again this morning after calls for his termination – just ahead of the state election in March – telling journalists he is committed in providing more education to young people.

“I [had a] meeting with the Jewish board of deputies yesterday and we spoke about education, we spoke about the importance of raising awareness of the atrocities that have occurred in the past and our commitment together to ensure they never happen again,” he said.

“One of the best ways of doing that is through education. I’m completely committed to doing it.”

Mr Perrottet said he remains confident in his position as NSW premier and the leader of the Liberal party.

“I’ve had a number of colleagues contact me over the course of the night and I appreciate their support, but ultimately, it’s not about me,” he said.

“It’s about the hurt that the mistake I made caused many people across our community and I’m terribly sorry for that.”

Outgoing health minister, Brad Hazzard, and outgoing customer service minister, Victor Dominello both vowed to back Mr Perrottet.

“I absolutely back Dom in… I absolutely back him in every day of the week,” Mr Dominello said.

“This is about the premier’s mistake. The premier has owned it, apologised for it and I accept what he has apologised for.”

