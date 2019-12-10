You Can Raise Money For Animals In Need By Taking Your Dog To Brunch

You can literally have the brunch date of your dreams with your beloved pooch at one of Adelaide's local favourites!

Every Saturday and Sunday for the month of December, The Marion Hotel will be hosting dog-friendly brunches for you and your fur-baby!

They've created a special outdoor doggy area with treats available for a gold coin donation which will go towards the RSPCA.

As for owners, the brunch menu has everything from your classic smashed avo feed to brekkie bowls and buttermilk pancakes if you're feeling particularly extra.

And for those who love to gram their outings, this is a pawwwfect reason to snap one up because there is a competition running for the best pic!

‘Douges of Marion Hotel’ will be a social media competition run where brunch-goers are able to win a $50 Marion Hotel voucher for posting a photo of their dog (conditions apply).

The fundraising event for the RSPCA will run from 7-11 am from the 1 December till the 29 December exclusively in the new outdoor area at Marion Rd, Mitchell Park.

