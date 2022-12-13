Does The Moon Have The Power To Influence The Human Mind & Body?

There are plenty of misconceptions surrounding the power of the moon floating around out there (no pun intended).

As the fifth largest moon in our solar system and measuring in at 3,475 km, which is the distance from Perth to Sydney, the moon does have an impact on our world, but perhaps not in the way you’ve been told.

Many have hypothesised how the moon came into existence approximately 4.5 billion years ago. Some believe a celestial being crashed into the earth causing rock and other earthly compounds to fly into outer space creating the giant rock we now know as the moon.

Others believe that the earth and the moon were created at the same time, while some believe the earth’s gravity caught the moon as it was flying past, but scientists are yet to confirm which theory holds the most merit.

What we do know is what the moon is made of. Scientists believe the moon consists of a solid iron inner core, a molten outer core much like the earth. The moon’s crust is said to be made up of four parts oxygen, two parts each of silicon and magnesium, one part iron and several other elements, while the moon’s soil is made of regolith.

While there are many interesting facts scientists now know about the moon thanks to technological advancements, many of us still have questions we need answered.

Cosmos journalist Matthew Agius answers some of our burning questions including whether the moon cycle influences the human body and mind, whether the moon has the power to affect the tides of our ocean and many other interesting questions.

Tune into the full episode of Huh? Science Explained with Cosmos journalist Matthew Agius below…