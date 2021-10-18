SA Health is offering locums up to $2,600 per day for staff who can cover shifts in our regional emergency departments.

There are staff shortages in approximately 16 hospitals in regional South Australia, and this incentive is aimed to stop a health crisis in your regions.

Doctors offered thousands to work in struggling regional hospitals

Hospitals in Ceduna, Mount Gambier, Port Lincoln, Maitland, and Peterborough are just some of our state's hospitals that need extra staff to support the influx.

The daily wage ranges from $2,000 - $2,6000 with Ceduna hospital offering $2,500 per day, while senior medical emergency staff at Mount Gambier can receive $2,600 daily.

A spokesperson for SA Health Rural Support Service said that recruiting health professionals in regional areas was one of the biggest challenged they were facing.

The impending crisis comes as negotiations for a new contract with the SA Government and the Rural Doctors Association of SA, and the Australia Medical Association has been stalled.

