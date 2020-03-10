Dockers Player At Centre Of Coronavirus Scare Revealed As Sam Switkowski

A Fremantle player has been sent for tests amid concerns they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The Dockers released a statement confirming a player had undergone precautionary COVID-19 testing after “having contact with a friend who had been in China earlier this year”.

We spoke to Tom Morris from Fox Footy who revealed that future AFL games could be affected by the Coronavirus scare.

Tune in below to find out more:

