Do you party with your parents?

Most kids loathe the idea of their parents coming out to party with them.

However, as we grow older, the chance of partying with our parents becomes inevitable.

Especially if you’ve got parents who are truly young at heart.

We’ve all been to a house party where someone’s Mum is having a great time on the dance floor, or their Dad is killing it at beer pong.

Have you bumped into your parents while on a night out?

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts put the call out for parents who loved to party with their kids, with a few party animals calling in…

