Do You Have What It Takes To Be The Grand High Witch? Now's Your Chance!

If you grew up in the 90s and are looking to embrace your scary side, do we have some great news for you!

Cornwall’s Headland Hotel, featured as the main filming location for Roald Dahl’s The Witches, is looking to hire a Grand High Witch to scare guests.

The job advertisement reads as follows… *ahem*

“Can you cackle and make shivers run up spines? Can you convince all around you that you will turn any children into mice? If so, we have a unique role that is unlikely to be found anywhere else in the world!

“Join our Afternoon Tea Team for October and get to terrify and delight all tea-goers in equal amounts.

“We have a convincing Grand High Witch face mask, we just need someone with the cackle, accent and theatrical ability to bring the role to life for all The Witches fans who will be visiting for our Witches Full Afternoon Tea.”

In exchange for instilling children with the irrational fear of being turned into mice, the selected applicant will be paid the equivalent of $17 AUD an hour and treated to a discretionary monthly bonus.

While Anjelica Huston will be a hard act to follow, it's simply too good an opportunity to pass up!

