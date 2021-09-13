At least five people linked to V/Line trains in regional Victoria have become infected with Covid.

Coaches will be replacing trains on the Albury and Wodonga line until further notice.

V/Line authorities are asking essential travellers to allow for an extra 90 minutes travel time due to the changes.

Disruptions to border V/Line services after Covid cases

It comes after more than 300 staff are in isolation because of a positive covid case recorded on Friday.

Both drivers and operational staff have been tested and are isolating, it’s predicted it will disrupt the service for most of the week.

The Department of Transport has issued a statement assuring they have plans in place to ensure the service still runs.

"V/Line's COVIDSafe plan has a number of general contingency plans for different types of service disruptions, allowing it to modify services and put alternate transport options in place quickly whenever services are disrupted, including due to a COVID-19 exposure.”

This comes after the state of Victoria recorded a record number of 473 cases in the past 24 hours.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.