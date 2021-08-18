Displaced Victorians Quarantine At Albury Showgrounds

Displaced Victorians have set up camp near the NSW border at the Albury Showgrounds.

Dozens of camper vans and tents are visible at the Albury Showgrounds, occupied by Victorians completing their 14 day quarantine inside the border bubble.

The massive influx of campers has encouraged the Showgrounds Trust to extend the five-day limit to allow campers to complete their quarantine.

With NSW Covid-19 numbers at an all time high, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is taking no chances.

NSW reached a massive 633 new cases overnight, prompting Victoria to stand strong on their strict border requirements, allowing only small numbers of people with rare exemptions to cross the border.

The crack down on exemptions is reflected on data recently released by The Age which shows that of 12,606 applications for exemption, only 770 have been approved since July 20.

Some Victorians are being allowed to return home, but only after spending the mandatory time in quarantine and returning several negative tests.

The number of people hauled up at the Albury Showgrounds has slowly been increasing.

