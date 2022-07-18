Disney's Live-Action Remake Of 'Lilo & Stitch' Is FINALLY Happening!

It’s been twenty years since we learned the definition of ‘Ohana’, and we've just received an update on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch!

Deadline have revealed Dean Fleischer-Camp has been tapped to direct the movie, weeks after the release of his adorable feature-film debut, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Seriously, look how cute this is:

The original Lilo & Stitch (which followed a lonely orphan who finds a bestie in an ET) is the latest beloved flick to get a remake, but with a twist: it’s the first ‘post-Renaissance’ (a.k.a post-90s) Disney film to get an adaptation!

It’s also Disney's first live-action remake to NOT be based on classic literature or a fairy tale.

Dean DeBlois, the writer/director of the original film (and the monumentally successful How To Drain Your Dragon franchise), recently revealed he thinks the remake won't come without its challenges.

“I don’t wanna disparage the people who do [the live-action remake]... It seems like it’s less immediate because so many of the Disney-revived projects, or at least sort of reimagined in live-action, have some kind of classic background,” he told CinemaBlend.

“[Lilo & Stitch] is just sort of a quirky, weird, personal vision that doesn’t lend itself to the same parameters.”

While an official release date is yet to be announced, it’s expected the film will be entering production later this year.

