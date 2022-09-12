Disney Reveal A Live-Action 'Lion King' Prequel Movie Is On The Way

While we’d heard talks of a live-action Lion King prequel being in development, we had literally no idea what it would be about… until now!

Disney have revealed they’re preparing to make Mufasa: The Lion King, which will tell the origin story of Simba’s father and the former patriarch of the Pride Lands.

The tale will be told through a series of flashbacks, with Rafiki (John Kani), Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) sharing stories about the late king with Simba’s cub.

For the first time in the Lion King’s cinematic history, James Earl Jones will not be returning as the iconic character, with Aaron Pierre (M. Night Shyamalan’s Old) instead stepping in to voice Disney’s most memorable king.

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight / The Underground Railroad) will be directing the film, following a script written by Jeff Nathanson (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).

As for when we’ll be seeing the movie, we’re in for a bit of a wait: the film is currently in pre-production and is slated to release at some point in 2024!

