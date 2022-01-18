Disney Release Disturbing New Trailer For Latest Marvel TV Series

Disney have released a trailer for the latest Marvel series to be announced for their streaming service; Moon Knight.

The series stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a former soldier who suffers from a disorder which sees him jump from one personality to another, with each being unable to recall the other's memories.

(We know, we’re hoping that isn’t as problematic as it sounds, too.)

At some point in his life, Spector becomes the vessel for an Egyptian moon god, Khonshu, who transforms the veteran into the titular Moon Knight.

Ethan Hawke (Dead Poets Society, Sinister, Before Sunrise) stars as the series’ antagonist, Arthur Harrow; a cult leader hellbent on encouraging Isaac’s Spector to embrace his inner evil.

Catch the trailer:

Little else is known about the series, with it having no clear ties to the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe and appearing to be more violent than Disney+’s other series drawn from the immensely successful franchise.

Moon Knight is expected to hit Disney+ on March 30th, 2022.

