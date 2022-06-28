Disney Drops The First Look At Hocus Pocus 2

We've been waiting nearly 30 years for a sequel and now Disney+ have cast a spell on us with the teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2.

The sequel to the 1993 movie stars the OG Sanderson Sisters - Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker and follows the story of 3 young girls who accidentally summon the troublesome witches to modern-day salem...

The film also stars Star Trek: Discovery’s Doug Jones, Tomorrow War’s Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Veep’s Tony Hale, and more!

Hocus Pocus 2 drops on Disney+ on September 30!

