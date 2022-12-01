Disney Confirm Tron, Pirates Of The Caribbean And National Treasure Sequels Are In The Works

It's like Christmas came early this year at the Disney Content Day in Singapore with some EPIC announcements about upcoming and future projects set to drop in cinemas and on streaming.

Namely, when Sean Bailey President of Walt Disney Motion Picture Productions dialled in from Hollywood to discuss assorted projects and confirmed that they were indeed working on sequels to Tron, Pirates Of The Caribbean, and National Treasure.

No word yet on what stars have been attached to the projects but Sean said they are sourcing the best script for the films first and can then move forward with the next steps.

The Streaming Service host Justin Hill was on the ground in Singapore to hear Sean's amazing news and was also given updates and shows exclusive sneak peeks of The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones 5 and SO many more, hear about them all in under 5 minutes below!

Need more TV and movie recommendations? How about the new Netflix series about a man who demanded a jet as a prize from Pepsi? Listen below...

Subscribe to The Streaming Service on the FREE LiSTNR app now...