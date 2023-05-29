Discover The Ultimate Treasure Of Burleigh Heads

We know – finding local land to build on is like looking for a Pacific Fair car park on Christmas Eve.

That’s why you should be pumped for the new Burleigh land release happening this Saturday June 3, with seven premium homesites up for grabs, all part of Suncove at The Arbour.

Suncove is looking good, like REALLY good. These lots are bordering amazing parklands, with plans for a super fun playground, serving community and privacy.

CLICK HERE to see for yourself, with interactive online maps. Fancy!

Villawood Properties QLD General Manager Michael Williams is looking forward to showing off the 7 lots on the weekend, starting from $624,900.

“It’s no secret that residential land, especially large lots suitable to accommodate a family home, has become a scarcity on the Gold Coast, particularly land within proximity to quality infrastructure on the southern end of the city”.

“The new homesites provide more opportunity for buyers to secure some of the last developable land in Burleigh Heads, and the chance to build their dream home within a quality boutique community in one of the Gold Coast's most sought-after suburbs.” - Michael Williams - General Manager, Villawood Properties QLD

So for your chance to get the inside info and jump the queue this Saturday, register your details with Villawoood Properties HERE.

Or pop into the sales centre at Cowell Drive, Burleigh Heads open daily from 10am to 5pm.

And get ready to build by Christmas!