'Disbelief And Shock': 23-Year-Old Arrested For Protesting Interest Rates in Sydney

One night last month, 23-year-old Cherish Kuehlmann was woken up by officers who "barged into the house" and dragged her to a police station.



Her crime? Protesting the Reserve Bank.

Speaking with Jan Fran from The Briefing, Cherish details how earlier in the day she, with several other students gathered outside the major banks in Sydney’s Martin Place.



They had gathered to protest soaring rents in student housing and bank profits.

Naturally, she was in “disbelief and shock” when the police showed up at her door six hours later.

