Direct Flights From Whitsunday Airport To Sydney Are Returning

It’s time to fly and Whitsunday Coast Airport (WCA) is making it easier for everyone to take off with direct flights to Sydney resuming on Saturday.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the good news keeps coming for our region with Jetstar’s announcement that they will resume flying three return flights per week direct to Sydney from July 11.



“After being forced to shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic the airport is quickly regaining flights to open up our region for visitors.

“Our airport team have been proactive in positioning WCA at the front of the airline queue for resuming flights,”

“This aggressive approach has also presented opportunities for new route growth and hopefully we will have some exciting announcements in the next few weeks,” Mayor Willcox said.



“It is so important for our tourism stakeholders and businesses that the Whitsunday Coast Airport plays a leading role in kick-starting our region’s economic recovery.”

Mayor Willcox also said the recent purchase of a D-Link Thermal Camera for temperature body scanning and testing at the airport was a valuable tool in reducing Covid-19 risks.



“The thermal camera can assess up to 30 people simultaneously and alert security staff to anybody recording a high temperature reading for further checks.

“It is important for our region’s economy that we open up our borders to approved states and this thermal camera will help keep our community safe.”

WCA Chief Operating Officer Craig Turner said with most borders reopening from Friday growing connectivity by air was important for our region's recovery.

“From Saturday we will have almost 5000 passengers transiting in and out of the region weekly.

“The airport now has Alliance flying 4 times per week to Brisbane return, Jetstar flying daily return flights to Brisbane and 3 return flights to Sydney from Saturday and Virgin has 3 return flights per week to Brisbane.



“The airport is focusing on leveraging the expected travel demand of the huge domestic population bases of Sydney and Brisbane to enjoy some winter sun in the wonderful Whitsundays.



“The region was buzzing again last weekend with an influx of visitors in Airlie Beach, Proserpine and Bowen plus the Proserpine and Collinsville RV areas.

“We know Australians are itching for a great holiday and these increased flights will help to ensure that Queensland capitalises on this demand,” he said.