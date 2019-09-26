Diplo Announces Track With The Jonas Brothers, Performs On Top Of The Sydney Harbour Bridge!

It has been an epic 24 hours for superstar DJ Diplo. The cheeky performer hijacked the Jonas Brother's Instagram page and posted pics of himself in his undies, before revealing the whole thing was to announce his new collab with the boys.

The track is called 'Lonely' and is set to be released today.

It doesn't stop there though, to kick off his visit to Australia, the DJ hiked to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to PERFORM for some lucky fans who joined him at the tippity top of the bridge to celebrate the bridge climbs 21st birthday.

You can pre-order your copy of 'Lonely' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!