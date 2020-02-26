All Your Dinner, Drinks & Dessert Essentials Sorted At This Adelaide Pop-up Festival

The Yard in Rundle Mall will be turning into a triple threat food and drink delight for Adelaide Festival, as Gelato Messina, Archie Rose Distilling Co and HOY PINOY descend on Adelaide for the event.

Gelato Messina will be bringing a plethora of desserts, with their signature flavours of ice cream along with a couple of specials for the occasion.

One of those is Breakfast In Adelaide which features Fior di latte gelato with Nutella fudge and Yo-Yo biscuits. There’s also going to be two custom sundaes made for the occasion filled with Aussie ingredients.

Archie Rose will be serving up some of their classic cocktails, but also combining with Messina, to bring some spider-themed cocktails. The Redback, Daddy Long Legs and Huntsman will all be on offer, for you to consume at your pleasure.

Last but not least, Hoy Pinoy will be bringing their authentic Filipino street food to The Yard. With their treasured family recipes on offer, you’ve got your entire night of food sorted.

The Yard will be open for the duration of the Adelaide Festival taking place between now and the 15th of March. For more details about days and opening hours, you can check out the event page.

