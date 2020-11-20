Did You Know These 9 Netflix Christmas Movies Are Connected?!

We had no idea!

Article heading image for Did You Know These 9 Netflix Christmas Movies Are Connected?!

We have been spoilt for choice by Netflix the past few years due to their incredibly easy-to-watch Christmas movies! 

Let's just say...the cringe factor is STRONG but we love it. 

But, it seems the streaming giant has taken a leaf out of Disney's book by making 9 of their Christmas movies connected! We had no clue this was happening right under our noses.

Want to know what 9 Netflix Christmas movies are connected & how?! Find out here: 

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Amber Lowther

16 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Netflix
Christmas Movies
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Netflix
Christmas Movies
Hit Entertainment
Netflix
Christmas Movies
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs