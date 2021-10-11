Did Dan Ewing Get Done Dirty On SAS Australia?

The star shares his thoughts

Article heading image for Did Dan Ewing Get Done Dirty On SAS Australia?

via Channel 7

He’s the only remaining SAS Australia contestant who doesn’t have a background as a professional athlete… So how does he do it?

Joining the Hit Network, the show's 'villain', Dan Ewing, told us about his time on Australia's roughest reality program, and addressed whether he thinks he received a bad edit.

Catch the full chat with the Home and Away star turned SAS Australia badass:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

11 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
SAS Australia
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
SAS Australia
Hit
Entertainment
TV
SAS Australia
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs