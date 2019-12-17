Dhurringile Road Speed Changes Improve Safety For Residents

Dhurringile Rd has undergone some redecorating this Christmas, with Greater Shepparton City Council installing new speed signs following the approval of RRV.

The change in speed responded to safety concerns raised by adjoining residents in relation to an increase in traffic and pedestrians using the area.

The 80km/h speed zone has been extended on Dhurringile Rd north by approximately 800m from its current location south of the Pyke Rd intersection to end north of Pyke Rd. A short section of Pyke Road has also had a 60km/h limit implemented.

Post ^ Let's hope the changes don't slow Santa down too much on his annual trip around the globe this Christmas

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure Phil Hoare said Council will "continue to monitor the effectiveness of these changes and implement further measures where appropriate”.

“I would like to thank the community for their input and support. We trust these changes to the speed zones will improve safety at this location and drivers will assist by ensuring they adjust to the new regime our priority is to provide a safe road network for all road users." - Mr Hoare

