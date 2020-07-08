Devon Murray Is The Next ‘Harry Potter’ Star Set To Become A Dad!

Harry Potter star Devon Murray, best known for playing Seamus Finnigan, has announced he and his girlfriend, Shannon McCaffrey, are expecting their first baby!

The actor announced the exciting news on his Instagram yesterday, writing, “Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021.”

Devon and his partner, Shannon, have been together since November, 2018, with the actor writing in early last year, that he “can’t imagine a life” without her.

His Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch, Scarlett Hefner, Jamie Waylett and James Phelps all commented congratulatory messages, with Evanna writing “Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! ❤️ you’re going to be such a fun dad!”

Agreed! Imagine how many fun backyard science (magic) explosions he’s going to make?

Murray thanked his friends and followers, replying, “We’re both so happy, excited and nervous and can not wait until he/she are in our arms.”

This news comes after Rupert Grint and his long-time girlfriend, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star Georgia Groome, welcomed a baby in May.

Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the last three Potter films, is also currently expecting a baby:

In conclusion, the Harry Potter baby generation is on the way!

