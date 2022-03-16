Detectives Investigate Shooting At Berserker Property

Rockhampton police have launched an investigation into a drive by shooting at a Berserker home earlier this morning.

According to police, a number of shots were fired into the property on Armstrong Street at around 6:30AM this morning.

Only one person was believed to have been at home at the time of the shooting but managed to escape unharmed.

Police are now searching for a dark sedan which was spotted fleeing the area around the time the incident occurred.

Police have since established a crime scene at the property where a car with no rear window can be seen parked in the driveway.

Rockhampton detectives are urging anyone who may have access to CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

Witnesses are being told to quote reference number QP2200449734 when they contact police with information.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

