Detective Stabler Reunites With Liv In A Teaser For The Upcoming SVU Crossover

Attention SVU fans, the reunion we've all been waiting for is almost here and I can hardly contain my joy!

It's been 10 long years since Law & Order: SVU broke our collective hearts and took Detective Elliot Stabler from us. But just when we started to think we were ready to move on, they go ahead and drop a brand new spin off series featuring... you guessed it - Elliot Stabler!

Not only will Christopher Meloni be back to reprise his role as the passionate detective with serious anger issues (mostly directed at NYC creeps and weirdos), we will also see him reunite with his former partner, Detective Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay).

Television's most dynamic duo are back and yes, we are brimming with excitement!

The episode is due to premiere on April 1 in the US with the new series, NBC drama Law & Order: Organized Crime to air the following evening with Eliot as the leading detective.

To entice us even further, NBC have finally dropped a quick teaser to tide us over until the eventual reunion.

We are first treated to the depressing flashback of Liv finding out that Stabler had handed in his papers, we then jump forward to present day to see Liv responding to some sort of emergency in the streets of NYC with other emergency teams. Then, in the distance we hear an unseen but familiar voice shout "Liv!" over the chaos. Liv then turns, shocked and responds with "Eliot..."

Yep, I have goosebumps.

Mariska & Chris had been SVU's central characters for 12 long years before Meloni eventually called it quits after facing issues with his contract.

All that us fans were left with was the somber confession from Captain Cragen to Detective Benson that Eliot had decided to put his papers in after a shooting gone wrong, caused the death of a young girl.

Regardless of Meloni stepping back from his role, Mariska and Chris remained very close friends and had nothing but nice things to say about their time together on screen.

Mariska told PEOPLE in an interview this week "I was just so sad, because we started this thing and built it together... And we went through so many milestones and spent so much time together and understood so many things that nobody else could understand."

If you are a fellow die-hard SVU fan, you'd know that most of us never really moved on from Stabler's departure, so we are over the moon to hear that Detective Stabler will be back to ruffle some more feathers in all of his sassy glory.

