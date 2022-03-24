Desperate Search Continues For Missing Four-Year-Old In Southern Tasmania

Search and rescue crews have spent a second cold night desperately looking for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Shayla Phillips disappeared on Wednesday afternoon from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, south-east of Hobart, while playing with a neighbours two dogs.

An extensive air and land search has been in place over the last couple of days, in the hope of finding the 'healthy, happy' child.

“Understandably as we enter another day searching for Shayla, we are concerned for her welfare,” said Inspector Gavin Hallett.

“Significant resources are continuing to search the Stormlea Road area, with Tasmania Police, including Search and Rescue, divers, drone operators, and investigators; the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, members of Tasmania SES, and Ambulance Tasmania, assisted by resources from interstate.”

Complicating the search is the vast bushland, with winding, rural roads in the middle of the Tasman Peninsula, stretching in all directions.

The area is also home to wildlife including possums, wallabies, and the odd wild cat, making it difficult for any heat-detecting technology to isolate a small child.

There is also inadequate phone and internet reception, with several black spots.

Shayla, who has long brown curly hair, was last seen wearing pink leggings, a cream top, and gumboots.

Police will be providing an update to the media about 11.30am on Friday.

