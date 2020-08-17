Delta Goodrem Opens Up About Being Paralysed

She speaks about her private battle

Article heading image for Delta Goodrem Opens Up About Being Paralysed

Delta Goodrem has opened up about a personal struggle that was the inspiration behind her song 'Paralyzed'

We're used to Delta Goodrem gracing our screens, with a dazzling smile, sporting gorgeous outfits, and energetically dancing along with performers on The Voice. But there's a secret trauma that she has recently battled.

Delta took to Instagram last night to share her emotional story about a surgery that left her paralysed and questioning whether or not she could continue her career as a singer-songwriter.

She has turned the trauma into a song, called Paralyzed, but it's worth listening to her story to understand what she has privately overcome:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

19 hours ago

Entertainment
Music
Delta Goodrem
Listen Live!
Entertainment
Music
Delta Goodrem
Entertainment
Music
Delta Goodrem
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs