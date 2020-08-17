Delta Goodrem Opens Up About Being Paralysed

Delta Goodrem has opened up about a personal struggle that was the inspiration behind her song 'Paralyzed'



We're used to Delta Goodrem gracing our screens, with a dazzling smile, sporting gorgeous outfits, and energetically dancing along with performers on The Voice. But there's a secret trauma that she has recently battled.

Delta took to Instagram last night to share her emotional story about a surgery that left her paralysed and questioning whether or not she could continue her career as a singer-songwriter.

She has turned the trauma into a song, called Paralyzed, but it's worth listening to her story to understand what she has privately overcome:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.