Delta Goodrem drops a new 80’s inspired single

Australia’s music darling Delta Goodrem returns in 2024 to share her first new song of the year, Hearts On The Run.

The singer, songwriter, producer, actress and author, releasing another empowering anthem, this time with an 80s twist.

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts spoke to Delta, who explains she wrote the song with hopes it would be motivating, and encourage people to push their boundaries.

Delta Goodrem is performing alongside legendary singe rand performer Tom Jones at A Day on the Green in Bowral, on Saturday March 23.

Listen to her chat with Wilko & Courts here…