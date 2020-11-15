Delta Goodrem Announced As New Host Of 2020 ARIA Awards

ARIA has made the MASSIVE announcement today that the host of the 34th Annual ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube Music, is multiple ARIA Award winner and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Delta Goodrem!

Delta is no stranger to the award show, having won 12 ARIA awards herself and no doubt it will be a shoes off spectacular.

"I am beyond honoured to be hosting the 2020 ARIA Awards bringing to people’s homes the music that has meant so much to them this year. The Australian music industry has had a year unlike any other we have ever faced before, and I am so looking forward to celebrating with you all – albeit remotely, as we come together to recognise and celebrate how talented this industry is to a global audience,” said Delta Goodrem.

The ceremony will feature: last year’s host and all-round nice guy Guy Sebastian, Australian icons INXS, Aussie superstar Tones and I, multiple ARIA Award winner artist Christine Anu, global superstars Keith Urban and Sia, Sophie Monk, Hamish Blake PLUS A$AP Ferg.

The 2020 ARIA Awards will be broadcast on November 25 on the Nine Network from 7:30pm.

