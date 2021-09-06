Delta COVID variant continues its spread on both sides of the ACT border

The delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to prove difficult to contain as case numbers rise in Canberra and in the surrounding region.

On Monday, 7 cases of the virus were confirmed in the Southern New South Wales Local Health District, directly surrounding the ACT.

It comes as Canberra recorded an additional 11 cases of the virus on the same day.

Canberra

Of the ACT’s cases, at least 7 were in the community while infectious.

The number off people with the virus who are receiving care also rose to 11 while 1 remains in ICU.

Since the start of the ACT’s outbreak, 163 people have recovered after contracting the virus, leaving 222 active infections.

New South Wales

Of the seven cases recorded in the Southern New South Wales Local Health District, at least three are believed to be linked to the ACT's outbreak of the virus.

On Monday, new infections were detected in the following towns:

Goulburn - 2 cases

Queanbeyan - 2 cases

Googong - 1 case

Cooma - 1 case

Batemans Bay - 1 case

Contact tracing is now underway for each of the cases and all remain early in the investigations.

The two infections in Queanbeyan are thought to be linked to the ACT with the Googong case linked to a previous infection in the town who had also worked in the Territory.

It's unclear at this stage if the other cases reported today can be traced back to the ACT or NSW outbreaks.

The confirmation of a case in Cooma comes after a week of repeated virus fragments turning up in the town's wastewater.

Listen to the latest news below: